General Paul LaCamera, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command commander, responds to a question during closing remarks on the second day of the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea on February 21, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. LaCamera remarked on the unique value that combined SOF brings to the Korean Peninsula as a part of an integrated deterrence force that enables stability toward mutual security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:18 Photo ID: 8261301 VIRIN: 240221-N-FU506-1003 Resolution: 5217x3515 Size: 3.99 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Christopher Mesnard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.