Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    General Paul LaCamera, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, and Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command commander, responds to a question during closing remarks on the second day of the Component Commander’s Special Operations Forces forum hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command Korea on February 21, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. LaCamera remarked on the unique value that combined SOF brings to the Korean Peninsula as a part of an integrated deterrence force that enables stability toward mutual security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8261301
    VIRIN: 240221-N-FU506-1003
    Resolution: 5217x3515
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum. [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Christopher Mesnard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.
    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Command Korea
    SOCKOR
    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT