Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair [Image 8 of 9]

    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair

    BARRIGADA, GUAM

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sierra Sandoval, 36th Health Care Operations Squadron emergency medical technician and Airman 1st Class David Miller, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrate strapping a patient on to a stretcher during the Tiyan High School Health Fair in Barrigada, Guam, Feb. 23, 2024. At the fair Airmen from the 36th CES and 36th Medical Group demonstrated carrying a patient, applying a tourniquet, and walked students through various physical therapy exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8260672
    VIRIN: 240223-F-VS136-1071
    Resolution: 4658x3679
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: BARRIGADA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair
    Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health fair
    36th CES
    Community Engagement
    36th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT