Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Miller, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates applying a tourniquet at the Tiyan High School Health Fair in Barrigada, Guam, Feb. 23, 2024. At the fair Airmen from the 36th CES and 36th Medical Group demonstrated carrying a patient, applying a tourniquet, and walked students through various physical therapy exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

