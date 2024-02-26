Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Brown, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, speaks to students about physical therapy during the Tiyan High School Health Fair in Barrigada, Guam, Feb. 23, 2024. At the fair Airmen from the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and 36th Medical Group demonstrated carrying a patient, applying a tourniquet, and walked students through various physical therapy exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

