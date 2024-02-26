U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Brown, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, tests a student’s grip strength with a dynamometer during the Tiyan High School Health Fair in Barrigada, Guam, Feb. 23, 2024. At the fair Airmen from the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and 36th Medical Group demonstrated carrying a patient, applying a tourniquet, and walked students through various physical therapy exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8260668
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-VS136-1042
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|BARRIGADA, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT