Airmen showcase military career fields at health fair

U.S. Air Force Maj. Meredith Studer, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist, competes in a plank competition with a student during the Tiyan High School Health Fair in Barrigada, Guam, Feb. 23, 2024. At the fair Airmen from the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and 36th Medical Group demonstrated carrying a patient, applying a tourniquet, and walked students through various physical therapy exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

