Master Gunnery Sergeant Joshua D. Dannemiller, drum major, “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, speaks with guests after performing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024. The performance was the first of many performances along the west coast including Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8260524
|VIRIN:
|240228-M-UM973-1089
|Resolution:
|5815x3879
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 2024 Battle Color Detachment Tour Begins [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
