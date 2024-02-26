Marines with The Silent Drill Platoon, execute a drill sequence during a Battle Color Detachment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024. The performance was the first of many performances along the west coast including Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8260508 VIRIN: 240228-M-UM973-1037 Resolution: 6145x4099 Size: 1.18 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 2024 Battle Color Detachment Tour Begins [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.