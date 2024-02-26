Corporal Chandler S. Brown, rifleman, Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, poses for a photo after performing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024. The performance was the first of many performances along the west coast including Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8260522 VIRIN: 240228-M-UM973-1087 Resolution: 7430x4956 Size: 2.74 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 2024 Battle Color Detachment Tour Begins [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.