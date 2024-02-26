The 2024 Battle Color Detachment Tour Begins

Private First Place Ethan D. Childers, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon, talks with guests after performing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024. The performance was the first of many performances along the west coast including Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

