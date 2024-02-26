Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2024 Battle Color Detachment Tour Begins [Image 16 of 19]

    The 2024 Battle Color Detachment Tour Begins

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, speak with guests after performing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024. The performance was the first of many performances along the west coast including Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 16:30
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

