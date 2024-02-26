The Hon. Rachel Jacobson (left), assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for installations, energy, and environment shakes hands with Joshua Alo, postmaster at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brussels Army Post Office (APO) during a site visit of USAG Benelux-Brussels Feb. 23, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Aryan Zarinkhesht, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
Jacobson’s stop in the Benelux was part of a comprehensive visit to U.S. Army garrisons across Europe to gain greater understanding of infrastructure challenges and demonstrate the Army’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and housing on installations world-wide.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8259253
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-A0949-3322
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
