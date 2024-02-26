Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux

The Hon. Rachel Jacobson (left), assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for installations, energy, and environment shakes hands with Joshua Alo, postmaster at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brussels Army Post Office (APO) during a site visit of USAG Benelux-Brussels Feb. 23, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Aryan Zarinkhesht, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)



Jacobson’s stop in the Benelux was part of a comprehensive visit to U.S. Army garrisons across Europe to gain greater understanding of infrastructure challenges and demonstrate the Army’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and housing on installations world-wide.

