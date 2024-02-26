Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux [Image 6 of 7]

    Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    02.23.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    The Hon. Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for installations, energy, and environment greets Samantha Gault-Blanchard, assistant director for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Child and Youth Services on Sterrebeek Annex Feb. 23, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Aryan Zarinkhesht, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Jacobson’s stop in the Benelux was part of a comprehensive visit to U.S. Army garrisons across Europe to gain greater understanding of infrastructure challenges and demonstrate the Army’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and housing on installations world-wide.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
