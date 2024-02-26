The Hon. Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for installations, energy, and environment (left) congratulates an awardee, Teodora Natcheva, environmental engineer at Chièvres Air Base for her exceptional service to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Feb. 23, 2024 in Chièvres, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)



Jacobson’s stop in the Benelux was part of a comprehensive visit to U.S. Army garrisons across Europe to gain greater understanding of infrastructure challenges and demonstrate the Army’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and housing on installations world-wide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:08 Photo ID: 8259250 VIRIN: 240223-A-JD641-9347 Resolution: 2511x3679 Size: 2.02 MB Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux [Image 7 of 7], by Richard Komurek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.