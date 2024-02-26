Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux

Jarrett Wolfe (left), Zutendaal site manager, escorts the Hon. Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for installations, energy, and environment and Will Rogers, senior climate advisor to the secretary of the U.S. Army during a site visit explaining forthcoming solar panel field construction at Army Prepositioned Stock-2 Zutendaal Feb. 22, 2024, in Zutendaal, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)



Jacobson’s stop in the Benelux was part of a comprehensive visit to U.S. Army garrisons across Europe to gain greater understanding of infrastructure challenges and demonstrate the Army’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and housing on installations world-wide.

