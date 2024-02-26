Hon. Jacobson and Will Rogers visit USAG Benelux

Director Kylee Moore (left), U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Directorate of Public Works (DPW) escorts the Hon. Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for installations, energy, and environment during an infrastructure tour of DPW Feb. 23, 2024 on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Komurek, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)



Jacobson’s stop in the Benelux was part of a comprehensive visit to U.S. Army garrisons across Europe to gain greater understanding of infrastructure challenges and demonstrate the Army’s continued focus on improving infrastructure and housing on installations world-wide.

