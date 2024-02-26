SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians

Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr., commander, Space Operations Command, is briefed by 10th Space Warning Squadron members, Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Feb. 22-23, 2024. While visiting Miller shared his commanders view on focusing on three lines of effort; Generate and Improve Combat Ready Forces, Lead as USSF Service Force Provider, and Proactively Engage as the USSF Combat Forces Proponent, while also focusing on the sacrifices of those families stationed with their loved ones. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

