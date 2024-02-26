SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians

Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr., commander, Space Operations Command, visited U.S. Space Force Guardians and U.S. Air Force Airmen stationed with the 10th Space Warning Squadron, Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Feb. 22-23, 2024.



The mission of 10 SWS is to provide flawless missile warning and space domain awareness to enable space combat operations, while operating the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization system, tracking more than half of all earth-orbiting objects. During Miller's first visit to Cavalier as the SpOC commander, he met with leadership and received briefings on the 10 SWS capabilities and limitations to effectively generate and field combat ready forces.



“The strategic location of Cavalier Space Force Station is one that fields over half of the Space Force’s viewing area,” said Miller. “Now that the Space Force has been built, we must continue our charge of displaying a warfighting force of the future. We must continue to empower and fully develop these Guardians.”



While visiting, Miller shared the importance of his three lines of effort; Generate and Improve Combat Ready Forces, Lead as USSF Service Force Provider, and Proactively Engage as the USSF Combat Forces Proponent, while also focusing on the sacrifices of those families stationed with their loved ones.

10 SWS members and their families got the opportunity to meet with Miller during a town hall, to discuss quality of life, mission and the importance of the families serving with the Space Force.



“Anything we [Space Operations Command] can do for our families, is a very important part of this enterprise. We need to embrace them as much as our service members,” Miller said. “Thank you to our families, it is not easy and what you do here to support the space mission is invaluable.”



While the Space Force continues developing as the Department of Defense’s newest branch, leaders like Miller aim to ensure Guardians and Airmen alike are equipped with the resources they need for the U.S. Space Force to remain a ready and capable force.



"America has given us the best in the world, each Guardian has been handpicked." Miller concluded. “Together we will continue to do better each and every day, that is what professionals do.”

