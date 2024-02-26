Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians [Image 1 of 4]

    SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians

    CAVALIER, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr., commander, Space Operations Command, delivers speech during town hall, Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Feb. 22-23, 2024. While the Space Force continues developing as the Department of Defense’s newest branch, leaders like Miller aim to ensure Guardians and Airmen alike are equipped with the resources they need for the U.S. Space Force to remain a ready and capable force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

