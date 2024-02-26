Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr., commander, Space Operations Command, delivers speech during town hall, Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Feb. 22-23, 2024. While the Space Force continues developing as the Department of Defense’s newest branch, leaders like Miller aim to ensure Guardians and Airmen alike are equipped with the resources they need for the U.S. Space Force to remain a ready and capable force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8258619 VIRIN: 240226-X-IN642-1182 Resolution: 5737x3817 Size: 2.7 MB Location: CAVALIER, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.