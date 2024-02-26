Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr., commander, Space Operations Command and Cavalier Space Force Station, poses for a group photo, Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Feb. 22-23, 2024. During Miller's first visit to Cavalier as the SpOC commander, he met with leadership and received briefings on the 10 SWS abilities and limitations to effectively generate and field combat ready forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8258621 VIRIN: 240226-X-IN642-1497 Resolution: 5067x3371 Size: 1.95 MB Location: CAVALIER SPACE FORCE STATION, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.