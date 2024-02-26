SpOC Gen. Miller Visits Cavalier Guardians

Lt. Gen. David Miller Jr., commander, Space Operations Command, is greeted by leadership at 10th Space Warning Squadron, Cavalier Space Force Station, North Dakota, Feb. 22-23, 2024. During his visit, Miller undertook a mission infrastructure walking tour, gaining insight into 10 SWS capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

