Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    ITALY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman captures a photo of the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano Air Base, Italy Feb. 27, 2024. The National Prayer Breakfast holds particular significance for the military community as it provides an opportunity for service members to join their civilian counterparts in reflection and shared prayer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8257711
    VIRIN: 240227-F-VJ231-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Prayer Breakfast 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024
    National Prayer Breakfast 2024
    National Prayer Breakfast 2024
    National Prayer Breakfast 2024
    National Prayer Breakfast 2024
    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Prayer Breakfast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT