Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Chaplain, addresses the assembly at the 31st Fighter Wing’s National Prayer Breakfast Celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024. With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress initiated an assembly for political, military, religious, and community leaders to join in reflection and discuss issues of common concern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
National Prayer Breakfast 2024
