    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    Photo By Senior Airman Raya Feltner | A U.S. Air Force Airman captures a photo of the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano...... read more read more

    ITALY

    02.27.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa
    Command Chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. John McClean, USAFE-AFAFRICA Religious
    Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, participated in this year’s National Prayer Breakfast celebration
    at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024.

    With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress
    initiated an assembly for political, military, religious, and community leaders to join in reflection
    and discuss issues of common concern. In 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, alongside
    members of the Senate and House prayer groups, created the inaugural Presidential Prayer
    Breakfast. Over time, the breakfast evolved into an annual tradition and in 1970 underwent a
    name change to the National Prayer Breakfast.

    “It is a time to gather, fellowship, and share a meal,” Barclay said. “As we remember and
    honor the fact that there is something greater than us all.”

    The National Prayer Breakfast holds particular significance for the military community as
    it provides an opportunity for service members to join their civilian counterparts in reflection and
    shared prayer. Fostering a sense of camaraderie and moral grounding, the gathering reinforces
    both the spiritual and ethical dimensions of military service.

    “My hope is that people will be encouraged to pray more,” Barclay said. “And they
    would start to recognize that God will intervene and interact in their lives through that.”

    This year’s theme, Making a Difference, highlights how small choices can leave a large
    impact.

    “The theme really goes to the bedrock of what prayer does; it makes a difference in our
    lives, and it makes a difference for those we pray for,” said Barclay. “For us personally,
    sometimes our prayers are answered, but also, we have a change of attitude and sometimes a
    change in the way we respond to challenges or circumstances in our lives.”

