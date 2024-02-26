National Prayer Breakfast 2024

Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa
Command Chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. John McClean, USAFE-AFAFRICA Religious
Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, participated in this year’s National Prayer Breakfast celebration
at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024.
With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress
initiated an assembly for political, military, religious, and community leaders to join in reflection
and discuss issues of common concern. In 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, alongside
members of the Senate and House prayer groups, created the inaugural Presidential Prayer
Breakfast. Over time, the breakfast evolved into an annual tradition and in 1970 underwent a
name change to the National Prayer Breakfast.
“It is a time to gather, fellowship, and share a meal,” Barclay said. “As we remember and
honor the fact that there is something greater than us all.”
The National Prayer Breakfast holds particular significance for the military community as
it provides an opportunity for service members to join their civilian counterparts in reflection and
shared prayer. Fostering a sense of camaraderie and moral grounding, the gathering reinforces
both the spiritual and ethical dimensions of military service.
“My hope is that people will be encouraged to pray more,” Barclay said. “And they
would start to recognize that God will intervene and interact in their lives through that.”
This year’s theme, Making a Difference, highlights how small choices can leave a large
impact.
“The theme really goes to the bedrock of what prayer does; it makes a difference in our
lives, and it makes a difference for those we pray for,” said Barclay. “For us personally,
sometimes our prayers are answered, but also, we have a change of attitude and sometimes a
change in the way we respond to challenges or circumstances in our lives.”
