National Prayer Breakfast 2024

Photo By Senior Airman Raya Feltner | A U.S. Air Force Airman captures a photo of the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Raya Feltner | A U.S. Air Force Airman captures a photo of the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano Air Base, Italy Feb. 27, 2024. The National Prayer Breakfast holds particular significance for the military community as it provides an opportunity for service members to join their civilian counterparts in reflection and shared prayer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner) see less | View Image Page

Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

Command Chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. John McClean, USAFE-AFAFRICA Religious

Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, participated in this year’s National Prayer Breakfast celebration

at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024.



With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress

initiated an assembly for political, military, religious, and community leaders to join in reflection

and discuss issues of common concern. In 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, alongside

members of the Senate and House prayer groups, created the inaugural Presidential Prayer

Breakfast. Over time, the breakfast evolved into an annual tradition and in 1970 underwent a

name change to the National Prayer Breakfast.



“It is a time to gather, fellowship, and share a meal,” Barclay said. “As we remember and

honor the fact that there is something greater than us all.”



The National Prayer Breakfast holds particular significance for the military community as

it provides an opportunity for service members to join their civilian counterparts in reflection and

shared prayer. Fostering a sense of camaraderie and moral grounding, the gathering reinforces

both the spiritual and ethical dimensions of military service.



“My hope is that people will be encouraged to pray more,” Barclay said. “And they

would start to recognize that God will intervene and interact in their lives through that.”



This year’s theme, Making a Difference, highlights how small choices can leave a large

impact.



“The theme really goes to the bedrock of what prayer does; it makes a difference in our

lives, and it makes a difference for those we pray for,” said Barclay. “For us personally,

sometimes our prayers are answered, but also, we have a change of attitude and sometimes a

change in the way we respond to challenges or circumstances in our lives.”