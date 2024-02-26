Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    ITALY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen engage and participate in the 31st Fighter Wing’s celebration of the National Prayer Breakfast at Aviano Air Base, Italy Feb. 27, 2024. With roots tracing back to 1942, this tradition began when members of the U.S. Congress initiated an assembly for political, military, religious, and community leaders to join in reflection and discuss issues of common concern.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

