    National Prayer Breakfast 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    National Prayer Breakfast 2024

    ITALY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Chaplain, speaks at the 31st Fighter Wing’s National Prayer Breakfast Celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024. Fostering a sense of camaraderie and moral grounding, the gathering reinforced both the spiritual and ethical dimensions of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Aviano Air Base
    National Prayer Breakfast

