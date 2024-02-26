Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Chaplain, speaks at the 31st Fighter Wing’s National Prayer Breakfast Celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024. Fostering a sense of camaraderie and moral grounding, the gathering reinforced both the spiritual and ethical dimensions of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 10:44 Photo ID: 8257688 VIRIN: 240227-F-VJ231-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.73 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Prayer Breakfast 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.