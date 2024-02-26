Chaplain Col. Kleet Barclay, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Chaplain, speaks at the 31st Fighter Wing’s National Prayer Breakfast Celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024. Fostering a sense of camaraderie and moral grounding, the gathering reinforced both the spiritual and ethical dimensions of military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 10:44
|Photo ID:
|8257688
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-VJ231-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Prayer Breakfast 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Prayer Breakfast 2024
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT