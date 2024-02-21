Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 5 of 5]

    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group dental clinic pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. The Airmen visited Osan Elementary School for National Children’s Dental Health Month. Their goal was to spread awareness about the importance of dental hygiene to children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8256985
    VIRIN: 240223-F-OS908-1323
    Resolution: 5308x3532
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, 51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dental
    Osan AB
    National Children’s Dental Health Month
    Osan Elementary School
    51st MDG

