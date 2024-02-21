U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group dental clinic participate in games with Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. Airmen visited the school to spread awareness about National Children’s Dental Health Month. They aimed to communicate the importance of dental hygiene while making it a fun and interactive experience for the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 02:28 Photo ID: 8256981 VIRIN: 240223-F-OS908-1062 Resolution: 4347x2892 Size: 3.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.