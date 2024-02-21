Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 4 of 5]

    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terra Thomas, 51st Medical Group dental assistant, left, and Capt. Theresa Ten-Haaf, general dentist, middle, host dental hygiene themed games for Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group dental clinic visited the school for National Children’s Dental Health Month. They conducted lessons on dental health and ended the session with interactive games and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8256984
    VIRIN: 240223-F-OS908-1232
    Resolution: 5353x3562
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month
    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month
    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month
    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month
    51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dental
    Osan AB
    National Children’s Dental Health Month
    Osan Elementary School
    51st MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT