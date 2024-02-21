51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terra Thomas, 51st Medical Group dental assistant, left, and Capt. Theresa Ten-Haaf, general dentist, middle, host dental hygiene themed games for Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group dental clinic visited the school for National Children’s Dental Health Month. They conducted lessons on dental health and ended the session with interactive games and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

