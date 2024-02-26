51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Namgoong, 51st Medical Group general dentist, left, and Senior Airman Kyna Phimphrachanh, dental assistant, pass out prizes to Osan Elementary School students at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. The Airmen visited the school to bring awareness to National Children’s Dental Health Month. They hosted games and passed out prizes to make learning about dental hygiene a fun and interactive experience for the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

