51st MDG dental clinic sparks smiles during National Children’s Dental Health Month

Fourth and fifth grade students at Osan Elementary School await a briefing from U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group dental clinic at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. The dental clinic visited the school in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month. They taught dental hygiene lessons followed by interactive games and prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

