Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk

Theo Caldwell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District mail clerk, poses Feb. 23, 2024, in front of his new Habitat for Humanity home that his coworkers and other community and corporate volunteers helped construct for him. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

