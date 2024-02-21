Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk [Image 4 of 5]

    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Theo Caldwell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District mail clerk, poses Feb. 23, 2024, in front of his new Habitat for Humanity home that his coworkers and other community and corporate volunteers helped construct for him. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8255770
    VIRIN: 240223-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 24.94 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk
    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk
    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk
    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk
    Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nashville District helps deliver &lsquo;Habitat for Humanity&rsquo; home to mail clerk

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Habitat for Humanity
    Building Strong
    Mail Clerk
    Nashville District
    Theo Caldwell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT