Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk

Theo Caldwell, mail clerk in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, is seen here May 14, 2023, during construction of his Habitat for Humanity home in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a mail clerk in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE Photo)

