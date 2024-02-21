Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk

Theo Caldwell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District mail clerk, maneuvers in his kitchen Feb. 23, 2024, that has lower cabinets, sink, and appliances that he can reach when maneuvering in his wheelchair. He recently moved into his new Habitat for Humanity home that his coworkers and other community and corporate volunteers helped construct for him. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

