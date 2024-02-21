(Left to Right) Chris Stoltz, Chip Hall, Sydney Curnes, Theo Caldwell, Carisa Norman, Gary Caldwell, Mike Lee and Linda Lee pose May 14, 2023, during construction of a Habitat for Humanity home for Theo in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a mail clerk in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 13:48
|Photo ID:
|8255759
|VIRIN:
|230514-A-A1409-1010
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT