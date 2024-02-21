(Left to Right) Chris Stoltz, Chip Hall, Sydney Curnes, Theo Caldwell, Carisa Norman, Gary Caldwell, Mike Lee and Linda Lee pose May 14, 2023, during construction of a Habitat for Humanity home for Theo in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a mail clerk in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:48 Photo ID: 8255759 VIRIN: 230514-A-A1409-1010 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 4.92 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nashville District helps deliver ‘Habitat for Humanity’ home to mail clerk [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.