    Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring [Image 4 of 4]

    Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Gianni Trotter, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment support non-commissioned officer in charge of ground transportation, asks a senior enlisted mentor for advice during a speed mentoring session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. The mentoring session was hosted by Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Committee and consisted of five senior enlisted non-commissioned officers, giving direct feedback to junior enlisted Airmen and NCOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

