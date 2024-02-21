Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring

Members of the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a speed mentoring session hosted by the African American Heritage Committee at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. Junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers received an opportunity to get direct mentorship from senior non-commissioned officers gaining insight on personal and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

