Senior Master Sgt. Justin Thurman, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight chief, mentors two Airmen during a speed mentoring session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2024.
The mentoring session hosted by Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Committee allowed Airmen to ask senior enlisted non-commissioned officers for insight concerning situational decisions and career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)
Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring
