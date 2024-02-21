Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring [Image 1 of 4]

    Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Justin Thurman, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron flight chief, mentors two Airmen during a speed mentoring session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2024.
    The mentoring session hosted by Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Committee allowed Airmen to ask senior enlisted non-commissioned officers for insight concerning situational decisions and career progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    This work, Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th FSS, Mentorship, Black History Month, INDOPACOM, AAHC, African American Heritage Committee

