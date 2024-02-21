Master Sgt. Quentin Irvin, left, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation section chief, Tech. Sgt. Kristian Hoffman-Martinez, center, 8th Fighter Wing Plans and Programs coordinator, and Chief Master Sgt. Osealoa McNabb, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight superintendent, review and critique a yearly evaluation package during a speed mentoring session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Committee hosted the mentoring sessions for participants allowing Airmen to get direct feedback on topics from personal finance to professional progression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 03:01 Photo ID: 8254690 VIRIN: 240209-F-YG789-3087 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.56 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.