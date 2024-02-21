Learning from experience: AAHC hosts speed mentoring

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Staff Sgt. Gianni Trotter, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Staff Sgt. Gianni Trotter, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment support non-commissioned officer in charge of ground transportation, asks a senior enlisted mentor for advice during a speed mentoring session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. The mentoring session was hosted by Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Committee and consisted of five senior enlisted non-commissioned officers, giving direct feedback to junior enlisted Airmen and NCOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the 8th Fighter Wing participated in a speed mentoring session at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9. The event was coordinated by members of Kunsan AB’s African American Heritage Committee.



“As a committee, we wanted to give more,” said Staff Sgt. Kathryn Huston, AAHC vice president. “We believe this event served as an opportunity to give back to the Airmen on Kunsan and a way for them to ask the questions they need to.”



The event designated five sections with Airmen attending each in a round-robin style rotation, allowing Airmen time with each mentor. Each station was accompanied by a senior non-commissioned officer looking to guide Airmen by providing perspective and lessons learned from their experiences.



Senior Master Sgt. Bernadette Wilburn, 8th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, was selected as one of the mentors for the session.



“Being a first sergeant, this is what I do every day so why not benefit a different audience by talking to the people that want mentorship,” said Wilburn. “The biggest priority for me at events like these is establishing the interpersonal connection because connecting with people allows for future interactions which allows you to have an opportunity to deliberately or unintentionally mentor.”



Talking to others who may have encountered similar challenges can offer a different perspective which could be beneficial to anyone, especially someone who may be early on in their career.



“I chose to come because I wanted to get a different perspective from different ranks,” said Staff Sgt. Devonte Harrison, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician. “I made many mistakes as a young Airman but there were certain mentors I looked up to that changed the way I saw things.”



Harrison, who is eager to become a mentor for future Airmen, took away the importance of being steadfast.



“From this session, I learned that you have to figure out what your purpose is and have a plan, said Harrison. “You are going to make mistakes but don't let difficulties and your mistakes hinder your purpose.”