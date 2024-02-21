356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Roberts, commander of the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group, the Honorable Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, Edwin P. Aldan, and other members of the Tinian Municipal Council, participate in the runway groundbreaking ceremony on the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. This groundbreaking ceremony is a key part in keeping the leaders and people of Tinian involved and informed of how the Air Force is revamping runways and airfields on the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

