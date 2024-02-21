356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

The Honorable Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, Edwin P. Aldan, reviews the plans for the adaptive rehabilitation during a meeting with U.S. Air Force members on the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. Such meetings ensure that the Air Force maintains positive relationships wherever the Airmen go, bolstering the growth of global communication and understanding of contingency construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

