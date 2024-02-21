356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

U.S. Air Force leaders and members of the Tinian Municipal Council review and discuss the logistics of adaptive rehabilitation of the airfield on the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. The revitalization of the airfield are part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment improvements and strongholds across the island chains in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

