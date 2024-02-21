Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian [Image 4 of 7]

    356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

    GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force leaders and members of the Tinian Municipal Council review and discuss the logistics of adaptive rehabilitation of the airfield on the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. The revitalization of the airfield are part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment improvements and strongholds across the island chains in the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 23:23
    This work, 356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airfield
    Andersen
    REDHORSE
    Tinian
    INDOPACOM

