356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

The Honorable Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, Edwin P. Aldan, U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Jacobs, Tinian officer in charge of the 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, and Col. Adam Roberts, commander of the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group, discuss logistics of the adaptive rehabilitation and how this endeavor will impact the community and environment of the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. Such meetings ensure that the Air Force maintains positive relationships wherever the Airmen go, bolstering the growth of global understanding of contingency construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

