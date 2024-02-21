Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

    356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

    GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, Edwin P. Aldan, U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Jacobs, Tinian officer in charge of the 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, and Col. Adam Roberts, commander of the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group, discuss logistics of the adaptive rehabilitation and how this endeavor will impact the community and environment of the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. Such meetings ensure that the Air Force maintains positive relationships wherever the Airmen go, bolstering the growth of global understanding of contingency construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8254463
    VIRIN: 240124-F-VX152-1032
    Resolution: 4729x2960
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, 356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airfield
    Andersen
    REDHORSE
    Tinian
    INDOPACOM

