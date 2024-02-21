Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian [Image 6 of 7]

    356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian

    GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force service members and Tinian Municipal Council gather for the runway groundbreaking ceremony on the island of Tinian, Jan. 24, 2024. This groundbreaking ceremony is a key part in keeping the leaders and people of Tinian involved and informed of how the Air Force is revamping runways and airfields on the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8254464
    VIRIN: 240124-F-VX152-1123
    Resolution: 5458x3163
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, 356th ECEG leadership discuss construction plans with Mayor of Tinian [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS

    airfield
    Andersen
    REDHORSE
    Tinian
    INDOPACOM

