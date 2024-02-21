240222-N-FB730-1090 SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS (Feb. 22, 2024) From left, a (HONDURAN SURGEON?) and Lt. Cmdr. Justin Frisenda , an osteopathic doctor with Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Kilo, performs abdominal surgery at Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Feb. 22, 2024. In collaboration with joint forces and the host nation, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo conducted its first Global Health Engagement to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran health care professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods) (Disclaimer: This photo contains graphic or gory imagery of anatomy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 14:15 Photo ID: 8253335 VIRIN: 240222-N-FB730-1090 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.53 MB Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo supports global health engagement in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.