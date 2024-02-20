240222-N-FB730-1084 SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS (Feb. 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Peter Willett, an anesthesiologist with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune, inserts a center into a patient in the trauma bay at Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Feb. 22, 2024. In collaboration with joint forces and the host nation, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo conducted its first Global Health Engagement to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran health care professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods), on

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 14:15 Photo ID: 8253334 VIRIN: 240222-N-FB730-1084 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 3.09 MB Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo supports global health engagement in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.