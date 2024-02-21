Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo supports global health engagement in Honduras [Image 3 of 7]

    Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo supports global health engagement in Honduras

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    240222-N-FB730-1059 SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS (Feb. 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Justin Frisenda, an steopathic physician with Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Kilo, sutures a patient’s intestine in an operating room at Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Feb. 22, 2024. In collaboration with joint forces and the host nation, EMF-Kilo conducted its first Global Health Engagement to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran health care professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods)

