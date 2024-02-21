Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo supports global health engagement in Honduras

240222-N-FB730-1031 SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS (Feb. 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Peter Willett, an anesthesiologist with Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Kilo, inserts a center into a patient in the trauma bay at Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Feb. 22, 2024. In collaboration with joint forces and the host nation, EMF-Kilo conducted its first Global Health Engagement to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran health care professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods)

