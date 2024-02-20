240222-N-FB730-1126 SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS (Feb. 22, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Blair Hess, Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) platform operational training manager with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, cleans a patient injury in the trauma bay at Hospital Mario Catarino Rivas, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Feb. 22, 2024 In collaboration with joint forces and the host nation, EMF-Kilo conducted its first Global Health Engagement to enhance expeditionary core skills and knowledge exchange with Honduran health care professionals in a limited resource environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Woods) (Disclaimer: This photo contains graphic or gory imagery of anatomy)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8253337
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-FB730-1126
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo supports global health engagement in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT